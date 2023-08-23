DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans have good credit, but they pay for it.

Economic and social disruptions aside, there were some benefits U.S. households reaped from the COVID-19 pandemic. Stimulus checks and other financial relief racked up in 2020 and 2021, increasing the level of household savings and debt repayment.

A new study of financial data by Upgraded Points shows that delinquencies on loans decreased during the pandemic. Only in one state – North Dakota – did credit scores not increase between 2019 and 2022.

In Colorado, the average credit score rose from 718 in 2019 to 730 in 2022, the nation’s 14th-highest credit score.

However, Coloradans also have more debt that most states.

Upgraded Points’ study also examined the average household’s debt-to-income ratio in 2022. This measures how much of a household’s income goes towards debt repayment. Higher scores mean households pay a greater share of their income.

Colorado has the nation’s sixth-highest debt-to-income ratio, ranking behind Utah and ahead of South Carolina.

Hawaii, Idaho, Maryland and Arizona round out the top five states with the highest debt-to-income ratios. At the lowest are New York, Kansas, North Dakota and Illinois.

Broadly, Colorado’s debt levels track with some of its particulars. The state has some of the highest housing costs, highest credit card debt and student debt levels.