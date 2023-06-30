DENVER (KDVR) — People are still looking to leave Colorado more than in most states, according to a moving company’s search data analysis.

SelfStorage.com analyzed a targeted range of keyword searches related to moving and relocation in each state such as “haulage,” “moving companies” and “professional movers.” Colorado ranked fourth in the nation for the share of people searching relocation-related terms, with 131 term searches per 100,000 people.

“Despite its popularity as a desirable destination, the data suggests that a notable proportion of Colorado residents are actively considering moving away,” according to the report.

States Search volume total Population Searches per 100k Florida 33870 22,244,823 152 Utah 4868 3,380,800 144 Idaho 2773 1,939,033 143 Colorado 7657 5,839,926 131 New York 24465 19677151 124 Arizona 8302 7359197 113 South Carolina 5940 5282634 112 Texas 33499 30029572 112 Kansas 3203 2937150 109 Washington 8366 7785786 107

Florida takes the lead with a search volume of 152 per 100,000 population, followed by Utah with 144 per 100,000 population and Idaho with 143 per 100,000 population.

Ironically, some of the same states people want to leave are the same states into which most people want to move. Texas is at the top of the list for states into which people want to move, followed by Florida, California, Hawaii and Arizona.