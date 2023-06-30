DENVER (KDVR) — People are still looking to leave Colorado more than in most states, according to a moving company’s search data analysis.
SelfStorage.com analyzed a targeted range of keyword searches related to moving and relocation in each state such as “haulage,” “moving companies” and “professional movers.” Colorado ranked fourth in the nation for the share of people searching relocation-related terms, with 131 term searches per 100,000 people.
“Despite its popularity as a desirable destination, the data suggests that a notable proportion of Colorado residents are actively considering moving away,” according to the report.
|States
|Search volume total
|Population
|Searches per 100k
|Florida
|33870
|22,244,823
|152
|Utah
|4868
|3,380,800
|144
|Idaho
|2773
|1,939,033
|143
|Colorado
|7657
|5,839,926
|131
|New York
|24465
|19677151
|124
|Arizona
|8302
|7359197
|113
|South Carolina
|5940
|5282634
|112
|Texas
|33499
|30029572
|112
|Kansas
|3203
|2937150
|109
|Washington
|8366
|7785786
|107
Florida takes the lead with a search volume of 152 per 100,000 population, followed by Utah with 144 per 100,000 population and Idaho with 143 per 100,000 population.
Ironically, some of the same states people want to leave are the same states into which most people want to move. Texas is at the top of the list for states into which people want to move, followed by Florida, California, Hawaii and Arizona.