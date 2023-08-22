Some families may be struggling to match the local cost of living. (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans continue to hold cost of living and homelessness as the state’s most serious problems, according to a new survey.

The Fourth Annual Pulse Poll commissioned by The Colorado Health Foundation (CHF) was released on Monday. A bipartisan team of researchers collected responses from 2,639 adults between April 8 – May 3, 2023.

Economic concerns have topped the list for four years, and 2023 is no exception.

The rising cost of living, cost of housing and homelessness are the three top issues. Of the respondents surveyed, 85% listed the rising cost of living as an extremely or very serious problem for Colorado. Another 82% listed the cost of housing, and 79% selected homelessness. Along with the cost of healthcare, each of these issues have been the most serious since 2020.

Illegal immigration, police violence and misconduct, and racial discrimination and bias are the least concerning issues for Coloradans.

The costs of living and housing are slightly less concerning than in the throes of historic inflation in 2022, though they are still the biggest issues. The share of Coloradans listing the rising costs of living shrank from 88% in 2022 to 85%, while the share listing cost of housing shrank from 86% to 82%.

Homelessness and the cost of healthcare, however, are at their most concerning in four years. Concerns about homelessness rose from 67% in 2020 to 79% this year, while concerns for healthcare cost went from 65% to 69% among respondents.