DENVER (KDVR) — No surprise, but Colorado’s cities are among the best in the nation when it comes to hiking.

National Trails Day was on June 3, so LawnStarter ranked the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on five hiking-related categories: trail and supplies access, quality, climate and safety using data from AllTrails, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Disaster Preparedness, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NeighborhoodScout, ReserveAmerica.com, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and Yelp. Each city got a final score out of 100.

Colorado Springs ranks ninth in the nation. It has the third-best trail access, the fourth-best hiking quality and the 12th-best access to supplies. It scored lower for climate (63rd) and for safety (163rd).

Predictably, western cities top the list. Portland claims the number one spot, followed by Phoenix, Los Angeles, Honolulu and Tucson. Salt Lake City ranks just above Colorado Springs and Boise just behind it.

Other Colorado cities have relatively high rankings, Fort Collins ranks 35th and Denver 48th. In Colorado, Aurora ranks lowest at 140th.

Southern and Mid-Atlantic cities are at the bottom of the list. Jersey City, New Jersey is the least hiking-friendly city in the country, followed by Pasadena, California; Paterson, New Jersey; Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Mobile, Alabama.