beautiful drone image of the golden cupola of the Colorado state capital building in the city of Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s turnover rate is one of the nation’s highest.

Americans left their jobs in record numbers in 2021 and 2022 in a pandemic-era trend dubbed the “Great Resignation.” Labor management firm TimeForge analyzed U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data in each state to find job resignation rates, or quit rates, to keep and eye on the trend.

Colorado is among the states with the top 10 labor resignation rates, with 29 resignations per every 1,000 people, tied with Delaware for the sixth-highest rate. Alaska and Wyoming lead the nation in resignation rates, with 34 per 1,000 each.

Resignations happen more among industries with odd hours and lower pay.

The accommodation and food services industry has the highest rate nationwide, twice the average among all other industries at 5.7. The leisure and hospitality industry has a similar rate 5.3. Retail trade has the third-highest rate at 3.7.

Colorado’s resignation rate is high despite the economy being among the nation’s best. U.S. News and World Report said Colorado has the second-best economy in the country and is the 16th-best state overall. For the economy, the report looked at employment, the business environment and growth.

U.S. News and World Report said Colorado’s employment situation is the best in the country, while the other two factors rank fourth and fifth in the country respectively.