DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has one of the most racially equal economies in the nation, according to a report, but one of the lowest in terms of educational equality.

A pair of reports from financial adviser WalletHub point to a seemingly contradictory set of conclusions. Colorado apparently has a good deal of racial equality where the economy is concerned, despite large gaps in education.

The first report analyzed the gap in economic achievements between Black and white Americans. The study included income, labor force participation rate, unemployment, poverty, homeownership and homelessness across the U.S. Gaps have historically run high for each.

Colorado ranks 13th highest in the nation for its economic equality between Black and white Americans. As covered previously by the FOX31 Data Desk, Colorado cities rank among the nation’s best for income, poverty and homeownership rates among Black Americans, despite there being a large gap in the rates of six-figure income households.

However, a similar report found the state’s education is a different story.

WalletHub analyzed the gaps in high school and college attainment, standardized test scores, SAT and ACT scores and high school graduation rates. In that study, Colorado had the nation’s 13th lowest score for gaps between Black and white Americans, including the second-highest gap between races for the share of either that had obtained at least a bachelor’s degree.