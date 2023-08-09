DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado outperforms most states in terms of its children.

Financial advisor WalletHub compared children’s socio-economic welfare, health and education in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Researchers used 26 metrics, ranging from the share of children in poverty or foster care, the share in single parent homes, infant mortality and food security rates and education rates. Each metric had its own weight, the totals of which were compiled into final scores.

Colorado had a relatively low score, 38th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia – in spite of a relatively poor showing for education.

Colorado ranks as one of the best states for children’s socio-economic welfare, with the 47th lowest score. This is partially a result of its family formation. Only Utah, Idaho and Wyoming have smaller shares of children in single-parent families, a metric that has a strong correlation to children’s outcomes in most regards. Colorado also has one of the lowest shares of children living below the poverty line.

New Jersey has the nation’s smallest share of underprivileged children, followed by Utah, Virginia, Connecticut and Maryland. Alaska, Mississippi, New Mexico, West Virginia and the District of Columbia have the nation’s highest shares.