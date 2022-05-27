DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has nearly bet $7 billion on sports since the activity was legalized.

In all, the total handle of sports bets has reached $6.9 billion, according to the April gaming revenue report from the Colorado Department of Revenue.

Coloradans bet a total of $392 million through April 2022. This is the lowest total since August 2021. Betting totals have typically dipped in April.

As in most spring months, the bulk of the money bet was placed on basketball, or $146 million of the total April handle. Second came baseball with $70 million.