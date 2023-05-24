DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is making records on vehicle crime.

Colorado had one of the nation’s biggest spikes in auto theft over the pandemic years. Colorado Bureau of Investigation data shows Colorado auto thefts grew by 46% between 2020 and 2022. In 2022, Colorado had the nation’s worst auto theft rate.

It isn’t only the cars but the components as well, according to an analysis of National Insurance Crime Bureau data by Allstate. Nationally, catalytic converter theft jumped 1,215% in just three years from 2019 to 2022.

Colorado had one of the nation’s biggest jumps in catalytic converter theft from 2019 to 2022, with a whopping 3,300% increase in catalytic converter replacements, the seventh-highest increase nationwide. Oregon and Washington had the highest increases of 7,200% and 7,150%, respectively.

Statewide, thefts of motor vehicle parts are some of Colorado’s most common crimes.

Motor vehicle thefts are Colorado’s second-biggest segment, representing about 16% of all crimes committed in the state.

Thefts of motor vehicle parts, though, are the third most common crime in Denver. In 2023, there have been over 2,200 thefts of parts.

Ford’s F-series trucks are the most frequent targets of catalytic converter theft in the southwest, according to a Carfax report, followed by Toyota Tundras and Tacomas and Chevrolet Silverados. Toyota Prius, Honda Accord, Ford Expedition, Honda CR-V, Mitsubishi Outlander and Ford Explorer complete the Carfax list.