DENVER (KDVR) — Gun sales are coming back to earth after a post-COVID pandemic frenzy, and Colorado is relatively high on the list of states where buyers are most active according to an analysis from Safehome.org.

“In 2020, gun sales surged to the highest level in a decade, with nearly 9 million more sales than the previous year,” the report reads. “This impressive increase of 64% marked the largest annual rise in two decades. Over the past two years, sales have decreased slightly from their record-breaking levels. This downward trend indicates a return to the typical sales figures seen in the years prior to 2020.”

There were 17.4 million guns sold in the country last year, down from 19.8 million in 2021 and 22.7 million in 2020. Still, gun sales in 2022 were a 26% increase over 2019 sales.

Colorado isn’t at the top of the nation when it comes to gun sales or how much they’ve risen, but it is above average.

There were an estimated 501,042 guns sold in the Centennial State in 2022, a 13% decrease from 2021. This is 582 guns sold per 10,000 residents, the 15th highest rate among U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Neighboring mountain states Montana and Wyoming have the highest gun sales rates alongside Alaska. There were 872 guns sold in Alaska for every 10,000 residents, 830 in Montana and 809 in Wyoming.