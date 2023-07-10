DENVER (KDVR) — Few states grew as fast as Colorado in the decade between 2010 and 2020, but few grew as slowly in the years of the early 2020s, according to an analysis from the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Colorado was a famed destination in the 2010s. Population growth peaked in 2015 and has decreased since then.

From 2010 to 2020, the compound annual growth rate for Colorado’s population was the nation’s sixth highest in a nation where nearly every state was gaining population. Among 50 states, only three had a negative growth rate. Western states, including Utah, Idaho and Nevada, were at the top of the list.

In the years since the pandemic, though, Colorado’s growth slowed. From 2020 to 2021, Colorado’s growth was the 15th lowest among states whose populations grew. From 2021 to 2022, its population growth was the 14th lowest.

The analysis also shows an abrupt trend of residents fleeing formerly sought-after states.

California and New York both had compound annual population gains from 2010 to 2020, but those reversed in the early 2020s. In each of the years between 2020 and 2022, both California and New York’s populations fell by some of the steepest rates among U.S. states alongside Illinois, Louisiana and the Great Lakes states.