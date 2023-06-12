DENVER (KDVR) — Housing and food prices haven’t eased up, but at least summer road trips will be cheaper for Coloradans.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration tracks weekly gas prices by state and metro area. The most recent update shows the Centennial State in a much-needed break from gas prices skyrocketing since the beginning of the global COVID pandemic.

Colorado and the Denver metro area saw the most expensive gasoline prices in history last June. For all grades of gasoline, the average price per gallon in June 2022 was $4.927 – nearly 150% higher than the previous June and nearly a dollar higher than the next-highest record in the summer of 2008.

As of the week ending June 5, Denver’s average price per gallon of gas was $3.523, down $1.22 per gallon from the same week last year.

Denver’s price per gallon is slightly higher than the Colorado average price, which was $3.38 in the same week.

Gas prices should be a relief for summer travelers worried about finances. According to an annual survey from Bankrate, people are worried about travel expenses this summer. Among respondents who said they weren’t planning a summer vacation, 58% chalked up the decision to unaffordability, up from 48% last year. Among that 58%, nearly two-thirds (62%) said it was directly because of inflation or rising prices.