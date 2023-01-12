DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s graduation rate rose in 2022, but so did its dropout rate.

The Colorado Department of Education released statewide graduation numbers on Jan. 10. The state’s graduation rate recovered from a small downtick experienced in the 2021 academic year.

This sets it back on a long course of rising graduation rates, but dropout rates rose higher in the same year than at any point in more than a decade.

Colorado had a four-year graduation rate of 82.3% in the 2021-22 year.

Like the national rate, Colorado’s graduation rate had dipped in the 2020-21 school year due to COVID-related interruptions to schooling. It dropped by 0.2%.

Previously, Colorado’s graduation rate had been climbing. It went from 72.4% in 2010 to its current high, a 14% jump.

Dropout rates rose too, however, and higher than graduation rates. The statewide dropout rate was 2.2% for the class of 2022, up from 1.8% in 2021. Dropout rates had been steadily falling in the last decade.

Denver metro schools performed above the state average. Among Denver-area high schools, the median graduation rate was 89.6%.

Jefferson Academy High School had the highest with a 98.9% graduation rate, followed by D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School, Erie High School and Rock Canyon High School.

Florence Crittenton and Emily Griffith schools, in contrast, had graduation rates of less than 10% apiece.