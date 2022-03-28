DENVER (KDVR) — Crime in Colorado hasn’t been concentrated in any one area, according to a new report.

Colorado policy think tank the Common Sense Institute put a dollar figure on the costs and trends of crime in 2021 in a new report. The report was bipartisan, written by former Republican District Attorney George Brauchler and former Democratic District Attorney Mitch Morrisey.

Colorado’s crime rates have gone up in dozen categories but only gone down in three between 2020 and 2021.

The theft of motor vehicles is Colorado’s biggest criminal issue. Motor vehicle theft rates rose by 32% between 2020 and 2021, contributing to its status as the state with the highest car theft levels.

Both property crimes and crimes against persons have risen. Rates of buying stolen property went up 25%, fraud went up 23% and larceny/theft went up 3%. Murder, rape and robbery rose 18%, 7% and 7%, respectively.

Only the rates of three crime categories fell – burglary, arson and prostitution.