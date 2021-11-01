Colorado COVID rates climbing while national rates fall

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to a study released in The Lancet Global Health on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, Fluvoxamine, a cheap antidepressant, reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado continues to stand out as one of the only U.S. states with climbing COVID case rates.

Both U.S. and Colorado rates closely resemble their points from last year at the same time.

Average new COVID case rates were only four cases a day different on Nov. 1, 2020 than they were the same day this year.

This is true for both U.S. and Colorado rates.

In Colorado, the Nov. 1, 2020 new case rate was 39 cases a day. This year, is was 43 new cases. In the U.S., the new case rate last Nov. 1 was 25 per day. On the same day this year the rate was 21 per day.

The trends from last year to this year, however, are entirely different.

This year, Colorado’s new case rates are going up as the national rate is falling.

As recently as Sept. 1, the U.S. rate was 60% higher than Colorado’s. The national rate, though, dropped by 30 cases per day by Nov. 1.

Meanwhile Colorado’s rate climbed by more than a dozen cases per day.

Last year, Colorado’s rates rose past the national average, but they both climbed.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention datasets show Colorado as one of only a handful of states that have begun November with higher case rates than Sept. 1 alongside Alaska, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah and Vermont.

Each of those states has either flatlined in its case rate growth or seen case rates go down through the month of October. Colorado alone has a sustained upward case rate trend through both September and October.