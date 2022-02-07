Colorado COVID hospitalizations lowest since October

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the decline as the number of reported new omicron cases continues to plummet.

The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached their lowest point since mid-October. As of Monday, 1,030 people were hospitalized in Colorado, according to the state dashboard.

That’s the lowest the number has dipped since Oct. 12, when 1,012 COVID patients were in the hospital.

State data also shows the 7-day average of new hospital admissions has also dropped to a level last seen in October.

Hospital bed use remains high, with 90% of acute care beds and 87% of intensive care unit beds in use as of Monday. But those figures, too, appear to be trending downward.