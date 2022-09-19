DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s counties haven’t gotten more partisan since the beginning of the year. They’ve gotten less partisan.

The state’s politics are heating up in advance of November’s 2022 midterm elections. Colorado’s races include U.S. Senate and House races that will play key roles in determining national political power. Races are attracting millions in out-of-state dollars looking to swing elections toward one party or another.

The voters have moved slightly away from both the Democratic and Republican parties from Jan. 1 to Sept. 1, 2022. Statewide, there are 12,610 fewer registered Democrats and 5,114 fewer registered Republicans. The state gained 122,459 unaffiliated voters in the same time.

This is the case in most of Colorado’s counties, though there are more states who have gained Republican voters than Democratic voters.

Only five states have more registered Democrats now than in January – Broomfield, Chaffee, Costilla, Routt and Weld counties. They collectively added about 450 registered Democrats. The rest of the state’s counties lost them, including 1,150 gone from Denver, 1,200 gone from Boulder, and 1,800 gone from Mesa.

Far more counties gained Republican voters. There were 31 that have more registered Republicans now than in January, including in Weld, Elbert, Pueblo and Mesa counties.

Every single one of Colorado’s counties, however, gained unaffiliated voters.

El Paso County gained 19,333 of these voters. Each of the Denver metro counties gained them in high numbers as well, including 14,840 in Denver County, 12,466 in Arapahoe County, 9,908 in Adams County, and 9,589 in Jefferson County.