A homeless encampment in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood in 2020. (Credit: Thomas Gounley)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver continues to be Colorado’s largest hub for unsheltered homelessness.

The Denver metro has more homeless people than ever before, according to the most recent Point In Time count conducted by Denver Metro Homeless Initiative. The count was 13% more in January 2022 than in 2020.

More than ever are not using shelters. The number of unsheltered homeless in the Denver metro area has risen 33% since 2020. There are now 2,073 who were counted.

The majority of those live in the City and County of Denver.

Of the area’s unsheltered homeless, 1,308 were counted within Denver city limits — nearly two-thirds of the seven-county metro.

Suburban counties have hundreds, rather than thousands. Adams, Arapahoe and Jefferson counties each counted just under 200 unsheltered homeless people.

Farther-flung metro region counties have fewer. Boulder, Broomfield and Douglas counties logged numbers of 82, 64 and 50 apiece.