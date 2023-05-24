DENVER (KDVR) — If the economic worst comes to worst, Colorado residents are in a good spot to weather the storm.
A majority of the nation’s business economists expect a U.S. recession to begin later in the year than they had previously forecast after a series of reports have pointed to a surprisingly resilient economy despite steadily higher interest rates.
Of the 48 economists who responded to a survey by the National Association for Business Economics, 58% envision a recession sometime this year, the same proportion who said so in the NABE’s survey in December.
A new study from the financial adviser site SmartAsset said Colorado cities are some of the nation’s best in which to live in the event of a recession. The study analyzed employment, housing, social assistance and economic stability to rate 429 U.S. cities into an overall score.
Castle Rock and Highlands Ranch are the first and second cities in the rankings, respectively. They each rank in the top 25 for employment prospects, in the top 10 for housing and in the top five for social assistance.
|Overall rank
|City
|Employment rank
|Housing rank
|Social assistance rank
|Economic stability rank
|1
|Castle Rock
|10
|7
|3
|141
|2
|Highlands Ranch
|22
|6
|4
|133
|21
|Arvada
|34
|12
|56
|181
|29
|Fort Collins
|26
|2
|98
|221
|32
|Broomfield
|87
|179
|7
|96
|49
|Centennial
|69
|47
|60
|201
|55
|Lakewood
|82
|11
|105
|224
|85
|Loveland
|233
|3
|115
|195
|86
|Westminster
|49
|177
|198
|110
|88
|Boulder
|129
|1
|142
|320
|141
|Thornton
|46
|176
|379
|151
|213
|Longmont
|72
|189
|315
|357
|229
|Greeley
|132
|188
|114
|418
|266
|Grand Junction
|284
|174
|209
|344
|381
|Pueblo
|375
|240
|375
|363
Other Colorado cities rank in the top 50. Arvada ranks 21st overall, Fort Collins 29th, Broomfield 32nd and Centennial 49th.