DENVER (KDVR) — If the economic worst comes to worst, Colorado residents are in a good spot to weather the storm.

A majority of the nation’s business economists expect a U.S. recession to begin later in the year than they had previously forecast after a series of reports have pointed to a surprisingly resilient economy despite steadily higher interest rates.

Of the 48 economists who responded to a survey by the National Association for Business Economics, 58% envision a recession sometime this year, the same proportion who said so in the NABE’s survey in December.

A new study from the financial adviser site SmartAsset said Colorado cities are some of the nation’s best in which to live in the event of a recession. The study analyzed employment, housing, social assistance and economic stability to rate 429 U.S. cities into an overall score.

Castle Rock and Highlands Ranch are the first and second cities in the rankings, respectively. They each rank in the top 25 for employment prospects, in the top 10 for housing and in the top five for social assistance.

Overall rankCityEmployment rankHousing rankSocial assistance rankEconomic stability rank
1Castle Rock1073141
2Highlands Ranch2264133
21Arvada341256181
29Fort Collins26298221
32Broomfield87179796
49Centennial694760201
55Lakewood8211105224
85Loveland2333115195
86Westminster49177198110
88Boulder1291142320
141Thornton46176379151
213Longmont72189315357
229Greeley132188114418
266Grand Junction284174209344
381Pueblo375240375363

Other Colorado cities rank in the top 50. Arvada ranks 21st overall, Fort Collins 29th, Broomfield 32nd and Centennial 49th.