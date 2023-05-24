DENVER (KDVR) — If the economic worst comes to worst, Colorado residents are in a good spot to weather the storm.

A majority of the nation’s business economists expect a U.S. recession to begin later in the year than they had previously forecast after a series of reports have pointed to a surprisingly resilient economy despite steadily higher interest rates.

Of the 48 economists who responded to a survey by the National Association for Business Economics, 58% envision a recession sometime this year, the same proportion who said so in the NABE’s survey in December.

A new study from the financial adviser site SmartAsset said Colorado cities are some of the nation’s best in which to live in the event of a recession. The study analyzed employment, housing, social assistance and economic stability to rate 429 U.S. cities into an overall score.

Castle Rock and Highlands Ranch are the first and second cities in the rankings, respectively. They each rank in the top 25 for employment prospects, in the top 10 for housing and in the top five for social assistance.

Overall rank City Employment rank Housing rank Social assistance rank Economic stability rank 1 Castle Rock 10 7 3 141 2 Highlands Ranch 22 6 4 133 21 Arvada 34 12 56 181 29 Fort Collins 26 2 98 221 32 Broomfield 87 179 7 96 49 Centennial 69 47 60 201 55 Lakewood 82 11 105 224 85 Loveland 233 3 115 195 86 Westminster 49 177 198 110 88 Boulder 129 1 142 320 141 Thornton 46 176 379 151 213 Longmont 72 189 315 357 229 Greeley 132 188 114 418 266 Grand Junction 284 174 209 344 381 Pueblo 375 240 375 363

Other Colorado cities rank in the top 50. Arvada ranks 21st overall, Fort Collins 29th, Broomfield 32nd and Centennial 49th.