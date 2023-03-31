Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo was sideswiped by a DUI driver Sunday and snapped photos of the damage. (Credit: Art Acevedo)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s beer-loving reputation has a downside.

U.S. News & World Report commissioned a study of the 50 largest U.S. cities’ fatal auto accidents, DUI arrests and auto thefts from the late 2010s and early 2020s to see which is the riskiest for drivers. The data came from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Road Information System, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Denver ranked 21st in the nation for overall risk. While it does not have relatively high traffic fatality rates compared to the other cities, it does have some of the nation’s worst rates for auto thefts and DUIs.

Colorado cities ranked especially poorly regarding their DUI arrest rates. Colorado Springs has the highest DUI arrest rates in the U.S., while Denver has the second highest.

Denver’s auto theft rates make it risky, as well. Only Bakersfield, California has a higher rate of motor vehicle theft.

Overall, Memphis is the nation’s riskiest city for drivers, with both the highest rate of fatal car crashes and the highest rate of people involved in them. Albuquerque has the highest fatality rate per miles driven, and ranks second-riskiest overall.

Denser cities, meanwhile, are safer. Boston is the nation’s least risky large city for drivers, followed by New York City.