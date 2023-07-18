DENVER (KDVR) — For all the state’s housing expensiveness, some Colorado cities are among the best in the country for first-time homebuyers, according to a new report.

Colorado has shot to the top of the nation’s expense in recent years, and its housing market’s tightness is likely cramping first-time homebuyers in a country where they are already being squeezed. Nationally, 26% of home purchases made in 2022 were made by first-time buyers, down from 34% the previous year.

To shed light on where the best deals are, financial adviser site WalletHub compared 300 cities of varying sizes across 22 key indicators of market attractiveness, affordability and quality of life. These include housing affordability relative to area income, the health of the local real estate market, the area’s education, transportation, economy and crime.

Several Colorado cities rank highly on the list, including Thornton, Greeley, Arvada and Longmont.

Among the 300 cities, Thornton ranks the 13th best in the nation for first-time homebuyers. While it ranks only 147th for affordability, it ranks 6th for its quality of life and 35th for its real estate market.

Greeley ranks 23rd for first-time homebuyers. It fares slightly better than Thornton for expense at 122nd, but lower in real estate market at 43rd in the country and 26th for its quality of life.

Closer to Denver, Arvada ranks 27th overall, with the 142nd-highest affordability, the 33rd-best real estate market and the 45th-best quality of life.

Longmont ranks 28th overall, with the 152 highest expense, the 26th best real estate market and the 29th best quality of life.