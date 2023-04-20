DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has some of the best job opportunities in the nation in 2023, according to a report on employment figures.

Colorado’s economy blossomed to one of the nation’s best in the 2010s as well-educated workers and lucrative businesses flocked into the state. Pandemic-related interruptions caused problems, however, that the state is still recovering from, including a relative shortage of workers.

Personal finance site WalletHub compared the rate of job openings in each U.S. state to find which are having the hardest time filling positions. Analysts compared both the job opening rates in the most recent month and in the most recent 12 months.

Colorado had one of the highest rates in the country.

In the last month, Colorado’s job opening rate was 7%, the ninth-highest in the country.

The issue is not recent. Colorado had the 13th-highest job opening rate in the last 12 months, again topped by Alaska, West Virginia and Georgia, among others.

The states with high job opening rates tend to be concentrated in the South and in the Intermountain West.

The Northeast and West Coast, on the other hand, are having an easier time filling openings. New York, New Jersey, the District of Columbia, Washington and Connecticut lead the nation with the lowest job opening rates.