DENVER (KDVR) — The 2022 Super Bowl broke records in Colorado’s short history as a betting-legal state.

All told, Colorado bettors wagered $41 million on the game this year, which is $10 million more than they wagered in 2021. Football is typically the most heavily bet sport in months when the NFL is in season.

Overall, February was a down month. Bettors wagered $440.5 million in the month, down from the record high of $573.7 in January.

As the football season ended, basketball stepped in to fill the void. In February, the NBA was the most heavily wagered sport with $155.6 million. NCAA basketball ranked second with $68.2 million.