DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans came out in droves to bet on basketball this march.

Total wagers in Colorado increased by 14.8% over February’s total handle, according to the latest Colorado Division of Gaming release. NBA and NCAA basketball were the two most bet-upon sports throughout the month.

In total, Coloradans bet a total of $505,611,080.

NBA was the most bet-upon sport with $218.4 million in total wagers, followed by NCAA basketball with $96.9 million in wagers.

NHL came in third with just over $26 million. The fourth spot went to tennis with $23.4 million, followed by soccer with a little over $18 million.