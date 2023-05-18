Glenarm Place between 17th and 18th streets in downtown Denver was closed as police sought an auto theft suspect on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016.

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s auto theft problem might be improving, but it’s still miles away from good.

Auto thefts fell in the first months of 2023 compared to the same time period in 2022. Auto thefts in the first quarter of 2023 were down 22% from the same quarter last year, which are close to the number from the first quarter of 2020.

CSP reminds Coloradans not to get complacent since auto theft is still elevated from prepandemic level.

“The noticeable decline of auto theft is a testament to the resiliency of our citizens and the collaborative effort of many law enforcement and key partners across the State,” Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said in a release. “However, now is no time to rest and relax your vehicle securities. CATPA and the Colorado State Patrol ask you to continue to stay in this fight to reduce auto theft and overall crime in your communities.”

The Denver metro area, which is the area with the most auto theft, has seen one of the biggest drops since last year. Auto thefts are down 24% in the metro.

Western Colorado saw the biggest decline in auto thefts with 25% fewer. Thefts are down 20% in northern Colorado, 14% in eastern Colorado, 12% in southwest Colorado and 10% in southern Colorado.