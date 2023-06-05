The Social Security Administration has released its list of the top baby names from 2022. (Getty)

DENVER (KDVR) — Not only is Colorado one of the nation’s most expensive places to raise a child, it’s also one of the most expensive places to give birth.

Colorado cities rank amongst the most expensive in the nation in which to raise a child, according to a cost analysis by financial adviser SmartAsset. Raising one in any major metro area will cost at least $20,000 a year and nearly $30,000 in some cases. The analysis includes childcare, food, transportation, housing costs and medical care, among other items. Costs were taken from the MIT Living Wage Calculator.

A new study of birthing costs kicks that figure up from the get-go. According to a cost analysis by insurance brokerage QuoteWizard, giving birth in Colorado will cost $30,253 in the first year – the 11th-highest total in the nation.

This cost includes health insurance ($4,120), childcare ($13,858) and childbirth costs ($12,275). Colorado’s childcare costs alone are the nation’s sixth-highest.

New England states have the highest cost for childbearing, while southern states have the lowest. Alaska has the nation’s highest cost for the first year of child rearing at $37,910 overall, followed by Massachusetts ($36,404), New York ($36,157), Connecticut ($34,345) and Vermont ($33,133).