DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s decadelong rocket to the top of U.S. housing prices has landed it second only to the Golden State in unaffordability.

The most recently updated map from the National Association of Realtors shows the median home sales price in each of the nation’s 3,120 counties. Half of Colorado’s 64 counties have median home prices above the national average.

Similar concentrations of counties with above-average home prices are limited to the Boston-New York City-Washington, D.C. seaboard, the Miami area, Hawaii, the West Coast, and certain Intermountain West areas that straddle the Rocky Mountains up to the Canada border.

Less than 10% of the nation’s counties have median home prices of $350,000 or higher. Half of these top 10% counties are located in seven states: California, Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Virginia and Washington.

California has the greatest share with 42. Colorado is second with 31, followed by Virginia, Washington, Oregon and New Jersey.

Colorado has an even higher share of the nation’s 100 most expensive counties.

Only three states are home to half of the nation’s 100 most expensive counties: California, Colorado and New York. California has 26, Colorado 15 and New York nine.