DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans will be traveling in record numbers this year despite inflation causing large jumps in prices.

The Independence Day weekend will be the second-busiest since 2000, according to estimates from AAA. AAA’s travel forecast estimates 786,000 people will be traveling 50 or more miles over the weekend, a 4% increase from last year and nearly to 2019 levels.

This is happening despite most travel prices having risen substantially in the last year.

AAA’s forecast shows both lodging and fuel costs eating away at travel budgets. The lowest-priced airfare has risen 14% since last summer. Mid-range hotels are 23% more expensive, and gasoline is 41% more expensive.