Coloradans have bet over $5 billion since sports gambling was legalized

Man betting on sports with credit card, over shoulder view on hand with smartphone

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos might not have made it to the Super Bowl, but that didn’t slow down football action elsewhere.

Colorado’s sport gaming industry hit a new milestone at the end of 2021, with over $5 billion in total wagers made since the state legalized sports betting starting in May 2020.

The gaming industry recovered quickly from the abridged 2020-21 sporting seasons. Largely, it rode on the back of professional football, which represents about a third of the money wagered between September and January.

The total amount wagered in every month of the 2021-22 professional football season dwarfed that of last year. Coloradans wagered $1.8 billion total during the last four months of 2021 alone.