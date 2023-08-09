DENVER (KDVR) — It is not in the nature of Colorado’s hikers, bikers, skiers, joggers, kayakers and hunters to pay homage to National Lazy Day.

Aug. 10 is National Lazy Day, where Americans are encouraged to relax and let work and stressors take care of themselves for the day. An analysis of CDC data from ColoradoBet, though, says Coloradans aren’t likely to join in the restful festivities.

Colorado is the nation’s third most active state, according to the most recent federal data. Of the state’s adults, 27.4% meet federal activity guidelines — 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and two days of muscle-strengthening activity each week.

Only two states — both relatively remote and mountainous — have a greater activity level. Vermont has the nation’s least lazy citizens, with 28.5% meeting federal guidelines. Montana comes in second with 28.3% meeting guidelines. After Colorado, the District of Columbia and Florida round out the top five.

Mountain states have more active citizens, generally. Among the most active states are also New Hampshire, New Mexico, Washington and Alaska.

In the South and Midwest, meanwhile, citizens are half as active.

Kentucky is the least active state, with 15.3% of adults meeting activity guidelines. Oklahoma, Mississippi, Missouri and West Virginia round out the least active states.