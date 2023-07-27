DENVER (KDVR) — There’s a silver lining to Colorado homeowners’ golden handcuffs: more of them have a big piggy bank than ever before.

The Centennial State has one of the highest levels of interest in home equity lines of credit, according to a new analysis from luxury real estate platform RubyHome. The firm commissioned data on the online search history of a home equity line of credit.

This line of credit, or HELOC, is like a credit card drawn against a person’s home. It allows the borrower to write checks against the difference between the home’s value and what’s already been paid off.

HELOCs have become all the rage in the last few years. Home values across the country soared to record highs following the COVID pandemic, especially in Colorado and the western U.S. in general, so homeowners have a bigger value to draw credit against.

RubyHome’s data saw national searches for the term “HELOC” more than double from 2022 to the present. Colorado has the third-highest number, just behind Hawaii and Utah. Western states, including Washington, Idaho, Arizona and Nevada, are on the top 10 list as well.

Google Trends produced this graph for searches for “HELOC” between 2004 to the present.

Colorado is also among the states whose HELOC balances have risen most in the 2020s, according to Experian.

Between 2021 and 2022, Colorado’s average HELOC balance rose 11%, along with Wyoming, Montana, Arizona, Idaho and Utah.