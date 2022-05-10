DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans are apparently better off than public outcry suggests.

Colorado is tied for second place among U.S. states in its percentage of people who say they have no difficulty meeting monthly expenses, according to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data from insurance analyst QuoteWizard.

The analysis says 47% of Coloradans aren’t having trouble, the same percentage as Virginia and Wisconsin.

Colorado has the third-lowest percentage of people having moderate difficulty paying the bills and the third-lowest percentage of people having a very difficult time.