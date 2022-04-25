DENVER (KDVR) — The 16th Denver Colfax Marathon, presented by Cigna, is returning to its traditional spring date this year after being canceled in 2020 and bumped from May to October last year. The race weekend will take place May 13-15, 2022.

Denver’s largest running event and one of the top 25 largest marathon weekends in the country

Three days and seven races – a Saturday 5K and Sunday’s marathon, half marathon, marathon relay and urban 10 miler

36,000 runners

100 vendors at the Cigna Denver Colfax Marathon Expo

The full marathon runs through some of the city’s most well-known landmarks. Runners pass through Empower Field at Mile High, along seven miles of water including Confluence Park, Cherry Creek, the South Platte River and Sloan’s Lake. Runners also go through Denver Fire Station No. 1, Downtown Denver and onto America’s longest main street, Colfax Avenue.

To register for a race or to learn more, please visit www.runcolfax.org.