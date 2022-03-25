DENVER (KDVR) — Empower Field at Mile High is still standing, but Thursday’s fire left quite a lot of money’s worth of ticket sales destroyed.

The fire started in the northeast part of the stadium around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. Denver Fire believes it was accidental and they say it started in a fourth-level suite and spread to the third level.

The fire burned an area of seats between sections 332 and 334, totaling about 1,000 square feet and a total 297 seats not including suites.

For the upcoming Red Hot Chili Peppers concert on July 23, these tickets sell for about $200 face value – meaning if they aren’t repaired the stadium will potentially lose $60,000 for that one show only.

For a lower-interest event like the upcoming Monster Jam on April 23, these seats sell for $45 at face value. This would still mean the stadium is losing out on about $13,000 in just ticket prices.