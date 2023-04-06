DENVER (KDVR) — Educators are a small part of the labor pool in Colorado.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey records the percentage of every metro area’s residents with bachelor’s degrees and what each of them studied. Colorado cities have some of the country’s highest levels of college-educated adults who studied STEM, STEM-related fields or business.

On the other hand, Colorado cities also have some of the lowest levels in the country of degree holders who specifically studied education. In Boulder, only 5.9% of degree holders studied education, the seventh lowest share of nearly 400 areas.

Colorado’s other cities have low levels of education degree holders, too.

The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area has the 29th smallest share of education degree holders in the country. Only 8.2% of bachelor’s or higher studied education. Similarly, low levels exist in Fort Collins, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Only Grand Junction’s metro area has even an average share of education degree holders, with 14.7% of degree holders having majored in that area.