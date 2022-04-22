DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado itself may not be a top relocation destination anymore, but some of its cities are still hot markets for incoming renters.

StorageCafe, which rents storage space to renters, compiled data from 3.4 million rental applications to find which cities attract and retain renters. Boulder, Denver, Westminster and Lakewood are each in the nation’s 100 top renter locations.

Boulder ranks sixth, with 2.7 more renters moving in than moving out. Denver ranks 15, with 2.2 more incoming renters than outgoing renters. Westminster and Lakewood rank 40th and 33rd, respectively.

Renters in Colorado’s cities have some of the highest incomes in the nation. Each of those cities ranks in the top 20 highest median incomes among the 100 most moved-to rental spots nationwide.

Boulder renters have a median income of $65,117, which is the nation’s seventh-highest. Only Washington, D.C.-area cities, resort city Scottsdale, New York City satellite Jersey City and Overland Park in the heart of the oil industry are higher.

The renter migration is more in-state than national.

Most of the renters moving into each of these cities were already Coloradans. The most common origin city for renters moving to Boulder, Westminster and Lakewood is Denver. For Denver, the most common city is Aurora.