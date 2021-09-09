Biden mandate: Over one-third of Colorado’s workforce will have to get vaccines

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Washington. Biden is announcing sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a lot of Colorado truckers, warehouse workers, nurses and factory hands who will be impacted by President Joe Biden’s new vaccine order

Biden announced Thursday that his administration will require employers with 100 or more employees to require their workers to get vaccinated.

About 800,000 employees work in firms that employ over 100 people, according to Colorado Department of Labor and Employment records. That’s 36% of the state’s workers.

Certain subsections of Colorado’s workforce will be affected far more than others. Businesses in certain industries are more likely to have lots of workers on the company payroll, while others are smaller by nature of the business.

In Colorado, no industry employs more people in 100+ firms than health care and social assistance, with 136,620 statewide.

Manufacturing is the second largest. It employs 80,939 people in companies with over 100 employees. Retail workers number 65,646, while 56,562 work in transportation and warehousing.

On the other end of the range, workers in restaurants and bars will largely go unaffected by Biden’s order. Only 7% of the accommodation and food services industry segment in Colorado – about 16,200 people – work in companies with over 100 people.

The mining industry employs even fewer with 4,770.

Time will have to tell what kind of pushback the president receives. Though some industries employ relatively small numbers of workers in companies with 100 or more workers, large swaths of some industries will be required to do so.

Almost 63% of the transportation and warehousing industry is employed in firms with 100 or more employees. For manufacturing, it is 55%.