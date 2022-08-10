DENVER (KDVR) — Teens across the U.S. are pointing to school as their greatest mental health challenge.

Teens are more mentally impacted by school than by family, relationships, global pandemics or national affairs, according to a nationwide survey by Telosity, which provides mobile mental healthcare to youth. The survey included detailed results on age, demographics and mental health causes of more than 1,000 respondents.

Only a small minority say they have never experienced any mental health trouble.

With back to school season in full swing, Colorado’s young people seem more burdened by mental health concerns than those in other states. Of the survey’s respondents, 2.9% were from the Centennial State – about 50% more than its share of the U.S. population.

Half of those students said they had experienced mental health trouble over school.

With 523 respondents saying they’d experienced school-related mental health issues, school tops the list of nine categories.

Family is the second-biggest mental health stressor, with 430 students saying they’ve experienced mental health difficulties from this source. Friends come next with 388, followed by social expectations. COVID ranks fourth.

Twice as many students experienced mental health trouble over school than news events. Only 142 said they have not experienced any mental health hurdles.

The month of August in particular is a major stressor.

The back-to-school season is the number one time of year students say they need mental health assistance, with 360 respondents. The end of the school year comes next, with 352 respondents saying they needed mental health help during finals.