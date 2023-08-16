DENVER (KDVR) — Cars keep getting less and less secure around Denver International Airport.

Both Denver and Colorado have been struggling with auto theft for the last five years. Auto theft grew during the pandemic across the country, but thefts rose faster here than elsewhere.

Colorado’s auto theft rate climbed by the fastest rate in the nation from 2011 to 2020 – 144%. The number of car thefts doubled from 2019 to 2022. Over 40% of all crime committed in Denver has been auto-related in 2023: theft of a vehicle itself, a part of it or something inside it, or criminal mischief around a vehicle.

According to Denver Police Department records, 2023 has seen more auto thefts than ever around the nation’s third-busiest airport. During the first half of the year, January through July, there were 801 auto thefts in the 7-mile radius surrounding the airport. That’s nearly 100 more incidents than in the same period in 2022 and over 300 more than in the first half of 2021.

Trucks are the biggest target for car thieves in the area.

Among the vehicles recovered this year, Ford F-150s are the most common, followed by F-250s, F-350s and Chevrolet Silverados. Dodge Ram 1500 and GMC Sierra trucks are also on the list of the top 10 most stolen vehicles.