Are the movies back? ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ second-highest-grossing weekend in history

DENVER (KDVR) — “Spider-Man: No Way Home” may have just brought Hollywood back home.

The second installment of the third “Spider-Man” reboot grossed $260 million at the box office during its opening weekend.

Only “Avengers: Endgame” has made more in its opening weekend, with $357 million in April 2019. Another film in the franchise, “Avengers: Infinity War,” made $257 million.

The weekend’s take ends a doldrum in big-ticket film hauls.

In the 15 months preceding the pandemic, there were 15 films that grossed more than $50 million during their opening weekend, including “Avengers: End Game.”

Since the pandemic began, there have only been six.

The pre-pandemic blockbusters made more money, as well. On average, they made $114 million, while COVID-era blockbusters have made $77 million.

Next year’s slate of scheduled film releases could help continue the trend “Spider-Man” set.

Comic book franchises and the “Star Wars” franchise typically make more money than films of other genres. The graph above shows those in red. The highest-grossing films of those categories make $46 million more per release.

The upcoming 2022 releases will feature those films heavily, including new additions to the “Spider-Man,” “Black Widow,” “Black Panther,” “X-Men,” “Batman” and “Aquaman” franchises.