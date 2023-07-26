DENVER (KDVR) — Arapahoe County has a new set of district boundaries after its commissioners unanimously adopted a new map on Tuesday.

Colorado counties with elected commissioners are required to redraw their districts every 10 years to account for population change, and things have changed dramatically in Arapahoe County. Colorado’s third-most populous county has welcomed over 83,000 new residents in the decade between 2010 and 2020.

Changes from the 2010 district map include:

The eastern borders of Districts 2, 4 and 5 will shift eastward.

Districts 4 and 5 (Jewell Avenue), reducing the split of individual neighborhoods into different districts. The city of Glendale will move from District 5 to District 4.

This is one of a slate of new political maps in Colorado.

The state itself has added an eighth Congressional seat following two decades of exploding population. Officials adopted a final redistricting plan last year following intense scrutiny, particularly from the political left.

Opponents accused the redistricting board of watering down the Latino/Hispanic contingent in several districts.