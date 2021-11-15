Aggravated assaults are at record highs in Aurora

Scene of a shooting that injured six teens at Noam Park in Aurora, Colorado near Central High School on Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo: FOX31)

DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora’s rate of violent crimes has been climbing, largely from aggravated assaults.

Monday six teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting near Nome Park in Aurora. An 18-year-old victim with minor injuries got to the hospital on their own after the initial incident. Three of the victims were being treated at Children’s Hospital and two at UCHealth Anschutz.

Violent crime has risen steadily and sharply in Aurora over the past decade.

Last year was a record year for violence in Aurora, and the trend has worsened in 2021.

In 2020, there were a record 39 murder victims in Aurora, a record 778 robberies and a record 2,264 victims of aggravated assault.

Though there have been fewer murders in the first three quarters of 2021 than the first three quarters of 2020, aggravated assaults are still rising.

There were 1,713 aggravated assaults during the first three quarters of 2020. This year, there have been 2,054 in the same time frame.