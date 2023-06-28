DENVER (KDVR) — More pedestrians are dying in Colorado car crashes than ever before, according to a release from the Colorado Department of Transportation, and the trend doesn’t seem to be slowing.

Crash fatalities reached a new record in general in 2022, with 757 lives lost altogether. The COVID pandemic ushered in several years during which crashes rose as people drove more recklessly and aggressively despite driving less than before.

Nationally, the number of traffic fatalities jumped by 19% from 2019 to 2022. The issue is worse in Colorado than in most other states. Colorado’s traffic fatalities rose by 27% between 2019 and 2022, tied with Arkansas and Illinois for the ninth-highest increase among states.

The trend hasn’t only involved drivers. There were 111 pedestrian traffic deaths in Colorado in 2022, an all-time high for the second year in a row. There were 94 pedestrian traffic deaths in 2021, which set the record at the time.

This year, there have been 49 pedestrian traffic crash fatalities in Colorado as of June 12, more than in the entire year of 2011. If the trend continues, pedestrian deaths could be on par with the high levels from the previous three years.

Along with pedestrians, there was also a record number of motorcycle crash fatalities in 2023, with 149 overall. As with overall fatalities, motorcycle crashes spiked in the years directly following the pandemic.