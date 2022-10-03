DENVER (KDVR) — The Centennial State has a considerable foreign-born population.

The Republican Party plans to focus on border control as a central issue of its 2022 midterm campaigns. In Colorado, Republican candidate for U.S. Senator Joe O’Dea is focusing on the issue, particularly as it relates to the state’s and nation’s fentanyl overdose crisis.

Nationally, the share of the U.S. population is at a historic record, according to a Pew analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data. In 2018, 13.7% of the U.S. population was foreign-born. The share hasn’t been that high since the early 1900s.

Locally, however, Colorado is middling in its share of the foreign-born population.

Estimates say about 9.5% of Colorado’s population was born outside the country, according to the Migration Policy Institute. This is the nation’s 20th-highest foreign-born concentration, roughly in line with Colorado’s place as the 21st most populous state.

California, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Nevada have the nation’s highest concentrations. Over one-fourth, 26.7%, of California’s population was born outside the U.S.

Southern and mountain states have lower immigrant populations. West Virginia, Mississippi, Montana, Wyoming and Alabama have the nation’s lowest concentrations. Each has a population that is no more than 4% foreign-born.

By continent of origin, Central Americans are the biggest segment of Colorado’s immigrant population.

Half come from Central America, another 25% from Asia, 14% from Europe, 8% from Africa, 3% from North America and 1% from Oceania.

By nation of origin, Mexico is the single-largest source by far, representing 38% of all foreign-born in Colorado. The next most come from China and Taiwan, Eastern Africa and India.

The Centennial State has a slightly higher ranking when it comes to the foreign-born population living within its borders illegally.

Colorado has the nation’s 14th-highest share of its population there without legal permission. According to the Migration Policy Institute’s estimates, about 1.5% of Colorado’s population between 2015 and 2019 was there illegally.

California, Texas, New York, Florida and New Jersey have the nation’s highest rates of persons living there illegally.