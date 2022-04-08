DENVER (KDVR) — A lot of miles of Denver city streets went unswept, judging by the number of tickets handed out.

April 1 means the Denver street-sweeping program is back and enforced. The street-sweeping season that was put on pause during portions of the COVID pandemic runs through November.

At $50 per ticket, the city made $338,600 from tickets on three April days.

The city is already blowing past recent records. The total number of tickets issued on April 1, 5 and 6 is well above the average number of weekly tickets from 2020. The city cited 6,772 cars on those three days this year. In comparison, the city issued 5,861 in a week during the summer of 2020.

In total, that stacks up to quite a few city street miles that went unswept.

Cars vary in size, but a commonly-accepted average among mechanics forums and online message boards is 14.7 feet in length.

In total, the tickets issued on April 1, 5 and 6 represent 99,548 feet, or 18.9 miles. If you laid that mileage along Colfax Avenue, that would stretch from Casa Bonita all the way east to Interstate 70 on the eastern edge of Aurora.

The uptick in street sweeping violations takes place against a broader picture. The City of Denver has been adding more and more policies that are unfriendly to cars both as a response to overcrowded streets and general city engineering designed to phase cars out.

The city is set to add 125 miles of new bicycle lanes over a five-year period ending in 2023, raising certain parking fines and eliminating parking requirements from certain housing developments.