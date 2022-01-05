Looking for a house? It’s hard to find — Inventory is lowest in Denver history

FILE- In this Aug. 30, 2018, file photo a workers toil on a new home under construction in Denver. On Wednesday, Oct. 17, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. home construction in September. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — There aren’t many homes left to buy in the Denver area after the record homebuying year of 2021. The Denver metro area sold 64,000 more homes last year than any previous year.

The Colorado housing market opened in 2022 breaking more records.

The latest report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors tallies the lowest-ever number of homes for sale throughout Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Ebert, Gilpin, Jefferson and Park counties.

By the end of the year, homes had been snapped up. There were 968 detached single-family homes for sale and only 509 condos at the end of December.

This is only one-tenth the average number of residential listings. Between 1985 and 2020, the Denver metro area had 12,652 for sale on any given month.

As the supply has shrunk, the prices have grown. A detached single-family home sold for $599,000 at the end of December, and a condo sold for $381,500.

That adds nearly $100,000 to a single-family home and $50,000 to a condo since December 2020.