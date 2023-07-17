DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s two biggest metro areas are among the highest on a list of the United States’ most educated.

Financial adviser site WalletHub compared the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas across 11 key metrics ranging from the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree, the quality of the public school system and university systems, and education gaps among races and genders.

The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area ranks 11th overall in between the Austin and Portland metro areas. The Colorado Springs metro area ranks 17th overall.

The Denver area ranks highly for educational attainment but less for quality of education and the gaps in educational attainment. With some of the highest levels of college and graduate degree holders, it ranks 11th for educational attainment. It ranks 46th for quality of education and gender or racial gaps in educational attainment.

Colorado Springs has a more intense version of the same trend – highly educated, but lackluster in evenly spread education levels and the quality of public schools. It ranks 15th for overall education levels but 109th for quality of education and attainment gap.

Coastal job centers and college towns rank highest on the list. Ann Arbor, Michigan has the highest ranking followed by the San Jose, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Madison, Wisconsin areas.