Data shows every voting group favored Democrats in Colorado

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 03: An election judge accepts a ballot at a drive-thru ballot drop location outside the Denver Elections Division Building on November 3, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Most signs pointed to Democratic victories in Colorado.

The state’s leadership is Democratic and getting more so, having flipped Republican Cory Gardner’s U.S. Senate seat to Democrat John Hickenlooper. Its voters, however, are split among Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters.

Associated Press’s VoteCast surveyed national voters. Colorado’s survey results heavily favored Joe Biden.

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: -->Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

Firstly, both men and women in Colorado preferred Biden to Trump.

Women came out in stronger numbers than men this election, and the AP VoteCast data showed 61% of Colorado women preferred Biden. Forty-nine percent of Colorado men, who are 49% of the vote, preferred Biden, only a shade more than the 47% of Colorado men who preferred Trump.

This was consistent across ages. Not one age group preferred Donald Trump to Joe Biden, though the 18-29 year old age group veered Democratic most dramatically so with 63% preferring Biden.

Most racial and education blocs preferred Biden, too.

Whites make up 81% percent of the Colorado vote, and 53% of them preferred Biden. The Hispanic vote is the next largest at 11% of Colorado’s vote, 66% of which preferred Biden. Blacks didn’t have enough info, and 55% of other races preferred Biden.

By gender and education, every group except male non-college graduates preferred Biden.

Each group represents one quarter of the Colorado electorate, but data again shows the power of the women’s vote. Women college graduates preferred Biden at 68%, more than any other group, while non-college graduated women preferred him at 55%. The same amount of college-educated men (54%) preferred Biden as non-college graduated women.

A similar dynamic came out in education and race patterns.

Only non-college graduated whites preferred Trump to Biden. At 39% of Colorado’s vote, only a scant majority (52%) preferred Trump. The rest – white and non-white college graduates and non-white non-college graduates – preferred Biden.

Colorado’s heavily urbanizing population played a role as well. Only small town/rural Coloradans preferred Trump (55%). Both suburban and urban Coloradans – the majority of the state’s population – preferred Biden.