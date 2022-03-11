Men who are rocking a “Dad Bod” may not know they could be hiding some serious health issues. A new national Men’s Health IQ Quiz from MDVIP/Ipsos found that nearly half of all men surveyed say it’s okay to have a “dad bod”, the same survey shows that men will avoid going to the doctor altogether and will only go when their spouse or partner insists on it.

Dr. Andrea Klemes, Chief Medical Officer, MDVIP says that according to The Men’s Health Survey, conducted by MDVIP and Ipsos, found that:



9 in 10 men don’t know that heart disease is the #1 cause of death in men.

3 in 4 men don’t know erectile dysfunction is often a warning sign of heart disease.

4 in 5 men don’t know that a colonoscopy can help prevent colon cancer.

The survey of over 1,000 men ages 20 and up also found that nearly 4 in 5 men are motivated to stay healthy for their families – yet they admit avoiding the doctor.

Additionally, men are more likely than women to have felt too embarrassed to discuss certain issues with their doctor and are more likely to say they didn’t understand information from their doctor. Societal expectations on men to provide for their families and appear invincible discourages many from being proactive about their health.