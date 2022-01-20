Dairy Discovery Zone at the National Western Stock Show

Dairy MAX, a nonprofit dairy council representing more than 900 dairy farm families across eight states, opened its lauded, newly redesigned Dairy Discovery Zone exhibition at Colorado’s National Western Stock Show which opened on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The Dairy Discovery Zone was created to help adults and kids alike discover where dairy comes from, the exhibit proudly celebrates American farms, dairy farmers and agriculture.

Visitors can walk through the self-guided exhibition and, along the way, discover a farm-to-table journey, play interactive (and educational) games and enter to win a prize package. For more information about Dairy MAX and its team of experts, visit DairyMAX.org. Dairy resources and delicious recipes are available at DairyDiscoveryZone.com.